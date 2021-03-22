Just like that it was over.

Any hope of an NCAA tournament run for the West Virginia basketball team ended with a thud in the round of 32 as the Mountaineers fell to Syracuse 75-72.

In the 3/11 matchup where the program was favored, things started off poorly for Bob Huggins and his team as they fell behind by as many as 14 in the first half.

West Virginia struggled to finish at the rim and to navigate the trademark Syracuse zone, while the Orange started out the gates hot by making a flurry of three-pointers.