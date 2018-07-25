West Virginia proved sometimes second chances pay off such as in the recruitment of Tacoma (Wa.) wing Emmitt Matthews.

After spurning the program on the first go around, the Mountaineers made the Rivals.com four-star a priority after he received his release from Connecticut and it paid off by signing him as a prized addition in the late period.

But that isn't an isolated incident in the histoy of head coach Bob Huggins tenure atop the Mountaineers basketball program. West Virginia has secured signatures from a number of players that were once committed elsewhere.



We explore each of those players.



