Signing Day: The story of the WVU 2020 class: flips and flops
With the traditional signing day in the books, we look back at how the recruiting class came together for West Virginia in 2020.
So as part of our continued coverage, WVSports.com takes a look back at the prospects that both flipped to and away from West Virginia in the 2020 class.
WELCOME ABOARD:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news