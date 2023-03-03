Three weeks ago, Manhattan guard Omar Silverio had decided that he was going to pursue professional options in the game of basketball.

Then West Virginia came calling.

Silverio, 6-foot-3, did not play this past year for the Jaspers after his head coach Steve Masiello was fired right before the season prompting him to enter his name into the transfer portal.

At the time, he had options both from other colleges and professional opportunities in his native Puerto Rico as well as China but elected to wait things out to see what would develop. The transfer guard spent his time training and waiting for his next chance.

“Actually, like three or four weeks ago I thought I was going to turn pro now but when this situation came I had to take it because this is the best option for me,” he said.

That situation was a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. The recruitment was spearheaded by director of recruiting and personnel Jay Kuntz who got in contact with Silverio around a week ago.

The pair had a mutual acquittance in his former teammate and close friend Jose Perez. Another Manhattan transfer, Perez has been on the Mountaineers roster since he first left the Jaspers in November for the same reasons as Silverio.

Silverio and Perez have known each other for around ten years and played together on the national team when they were younger which helped forge a strong bond. The ties between the two is a big reason why Silverio ended up transferring to Manhattan in the first place.

“We have a brotherhood relationship,” he said.

That initial connection opened the door, but Kuntz built his own bond with Silverio and was straight forward with him throughout the process. The Mountaineers had an opportunity for him if he wanted to play in the Big 12 and it didn’t take long for him to decide to take that path.

“I couldn’t let that pass me up. If I would have known that from day one I would have committed a long time ago,” he said.

Silverio, who last played for Hofstra during the 2021 season and averaged 10.9 points per game, believes that he will bring several elements to the floor for the Mountaineers. His defense, energy and ability to space the floor with his shooting will all be assets but one area he should help above all else.

“Me being a vet, me being an older guy, I think I can come in and make an impact right away which I have no choice because this is my last year. Coming in and helping them win that’s really what I care about right now. It’s not about me scoring points, I want to do the dirty work and I’m going to go all in because this is my last rodeo, my last chance to make something out of nothing,” he said.

Perez has already been practicing with the team since December and has told Silverio to expect to work hard once he arrives in Morgantown. The plan is to do that at the end of May.

Silverio is excited for the challenge to compete in the Big 12 Conference and realizes that there won’t be any nights off in the league.

It had been a difficult couple months for Silverio but there is now light at the end of the tunnel. And he is excited to begin his final chapter in a place that he previously couldn’t have imagined being.

“They bring energy and their fans they’re all in. I’ve already felt the love from the fans and it’s something special for me to be honest,” he said.