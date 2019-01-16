Smith impressed with speed of WVU offer after Brown hiring
Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2020 athlete Reese Smith was expecting to hear from West Virginia after Neal Brown took the head coaching job but not as fast as he did.
Smith, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, already held offers from a number of schools including Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati and Troy, to name a few, and that had a strong connection to Brown considering that his current high school head coach also served in the same role for the new Mountaineers new head man.
Brown offered Smith while he was at Troy following an impressive summer camp performance and the way he handled that stuck out to the rising senior.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news