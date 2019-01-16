Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2020 athlete Reese Smith was expecting to hear from West Virginia after Neal Brown took the head coaching job but not as fast as he did.

Smith, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, already held offers from a number of schools including Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati and Troy, to name a few, and that had a strong connection to Brown considering that his current high school head coach also served in the same role for the new Mountaineers new head man.

Brown offered Smith while he was at Troy following an impressive summer camp performance and the way he handled that stuck out to the rising senior.