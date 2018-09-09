Snap Counts: Youngstown State
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Youngstown State.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Will Grier*
|
66
|
28
|
38
|
Jack Allison
|
9
|
3
|
6
Grier saw but nine snaps in the game, but the Mountaineers were able to get backup redshirt sophomore Jack Allison into the game.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Kennedy McKoy
|
28
|
16
|
12
|
Leddie Brown
|
23
|
9
|
14
|
Martell Pettaway
|
22
|
9
|
13
|
Alec Sinkfield*
|
5
|
1
|
4
--Sinkfield started the game but was limited to only five snaps after leaving with an injury. The rest of the rotation was fairly even with 28, 23 and 22 representing the distribution.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
David Sills*
|
61
|
27
|
34
|
Gary Jennings*
|
55
|
26
|
29
|
Marcus Simms*
|
50
|
22
|
28
|
T.J. Simmons
|
45
|
20
|
25
|
Dominique Maiden
|
17
|
7
|
10
|
William Crest
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
Tevin Bush
|
13
|
3
|
10
|
Ricky Johns
|
6
|
0
|
6
--No real surprises here as the first four dominated the snaps but the Mountaineers were able to work in four backups led by senior Dominique Maiden who scored a 40-yard touchdown.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Trevon Wesco*
|
22
|
6
|
16
|
Jovani Haskins
|
11
|
5
|
6
--The tight ends caught only one pass in this game and were used on a total of 33 snaps.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Colton McKivitz*
|
74
|
31
|
43
|
Yodny Cajuste*
|
66
|
28
|
38
|
Matt Jones*
|
64
|
27
|
37
|
Josh Sills*
|
64
|
27
|
37
|
Chase Behrndt*
|
53
|
26
|
27
|
Joe Brown
|
32
|
9
|
23
|
Jacob Buccigrossi
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
Kelby Wickline
|
9
|
3
|
6
--After a near even split in the first game, redshirt junior Matt Jones took 64 snaps at center while redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi saw only 11.
--Redshirt sophomore Chase Behrndt made the start at right guard and saw 53 total snaps over the 32 that redshirt junior Joe Brown saw on the offensive line.
|Name
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Reese Donahue*
|
31
|
15
|
16
|
Jabril Robinson*
|
29
|
13
|
16
|
Kenny Bigelow*
|
27
|
16
|
11
|
Jeffery Pooler
|
26
|
16
|
10
|
Darius Stills
|
24
|
11
|
13
|
Ezekiel Rose
|
22
|
8
|
14
|
Dante Stills
|
17
|
13
|
4
|
Stone Wolfley
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
Brenon Thrift
|
8
|
5
|
3
--West Virginia continued to utilize true rotations and didn't play any defensive lineman over 31 snaps with only one player reaching 30.
--After playing seven in the opener, Stone Wolfley and Brenon Thrift were able to get in for eight snaps a piece.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
David Long*
|
52
|
27
|
25
|
Dylan Tonkery*
|
52
|
27
|
25
|
JoVanni Stewart*
|
46
|
23
|
23
|
Josh Chandler
|
12
|
3
|
9
|
Shea Campbell
|
11
|
3
|
8
|
Adam Hensley
|
11
|
3
|
8
--Making his first start at SAM linebacker, junior JoVanni Stewart saw a total of 46 snaps while backup redshirt junior Shea Campbell saw 11.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Rush
|
Toyous Avery*
|
59
|
28
|
31
|
Kenny Robinson*
|
56
|
27
|
29
|
Dravon Akew-Henry*
|
54
|
27
|
27
|
Deamonte Lindsay
|
10
|
3
|
7
|
Sean Mahone
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
Dante Bonamico
|
5
|
2
|
3
--The top three at the position each took the bulk of the reps.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Josh Norwood*
|
44
|
24
|
20
|
Derrek Pitts
|
38
|
18
|
20
|
Keith Washington
|
25
|
10
|
15
|
Hakeem Bailey*
|
20
|
9
|
11
|
Jordan Adams
|
7
|
3
|
4
--Junior Josh Norwood led West Virginia in snaps with 44, while it was sophomore Derrek Pitts that saw the second most with 38. Redshirt junior Hakeem Bailey started the game but saw the fourth most snaps with 20.
--Redshirt junior Keith Washington saw his most extensive action with 25 snaps.
