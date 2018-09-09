SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans. Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster. So here is who played and how much against Youngstown State.

Quarterback Player Snaps Pass Run Will Grier* 66 28 38 Jack Allison 9 3 6

Grier saw but nine snaps in the game, but the Mountaineers were able to get backup redshirt sophomore Jack Allison into the game.

Table Name Player Snaps Pass Run Kennedy McKoy 28 16 12 Leddie Brown 23 9 14 Martell Pettaway 22 9 13 Alec Sinkfield* 5 1 4

--Sinkfield started the game but was limited to only five snaps after leaving with an injury. The rest of the rotation was fairly even with 28, 23 and 22 representing the distribution.

Wide Receivers Player Snaps Pass Run David Sills* 61 27 34 Gary Jennings* 55 26 29 Marcus Simms* 50 22 28 T.J. Simmons 45 20 25 Dominique Maiden 17 7 10 William Crest 14 4 10 Tevin Bush 13 3 10 Ricky Johns 6 0 6

--No real surprises here as the first four dominated the snaps but the Mountaineers were able to work in four backups led by senior Dominique Maiden who scored a 40-yard touchdown.

Tight ends Player Snaps Pass Run Trevon Wesco* 22 6 16 Jovani Haskins 11 5 6

--The tight ends caught only one pass in this game and were used on a total of 33 snaps.

Offensive Line Player Snaps Pass Run Colton McKivitz* 74 31 43 Yodny Cajuste* 66 28 38 Matt Jones* 64 27 37 Josh Sills* 64 27 37 Chase Behrndt* 53 26 27 Joe Brown 32 9 23 Jacob Buccigrossi 11 4 7 Kelby Wickline 9 3 6

--After a near even split in the first game, redshirt junior Matt Jones took 64 snaps at center while redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi saw only 11. --Redshirt sophomore Chase Behrndt made the start at right guard and saw 53 total snaps over the 32 that redshirt junior Joe Brown saw on the offensive line.

Defensive Line Name Snaps Pass Run Reese Donahue* 31 15 16 Jabril Robinson* 29 13 16 Kenny Bigelow* 27 16 11 Jeffery Pooler 26 16 10 Darius Stills 24 11 13 Ezekiel Rose 22 8 14 Dante Stills 17 13 4 Stone Wolfley 8 5 3 Brenon Thrift 8 5 3

--West Virginia continued to utilize true rotations and didn't play any defensive lineman over 31 snaps with only one player reaching 30. --After playing seven in the opener, Stone Wolfley and Brenon Thrift were able to get in for eight snaps a piece.

Linebackers Player Snaps Pass Run David Long* 52 27 25 Dylan Tonkery* 52 27 25 JoVanni Stewart* 46 23 23 Josh Chandler 12 3 9 Shea Campbell 11 3 8 Adam Hensley 11 3 8

--Making his first start at SAM linebacker, junior JoVanni Stewart saw a total of 46 snaps while backup redshirt junior Shea Campbell saw 11.

Safeties Player Snaps Pass Rush Toyous Avery* 59 28 31 Kenny Robinson* 56 27 29 Dravon Akew-Henry* 54 27 27 Deamonte Lindsay 10 3 7 Sean Mahone 8 3 5 Dante Bonamico 5 2 3

--The top three at the position each took the bulk of the reps.

Cornerbacks Player Snaps Pass Run Josh Norwood* 44 24 20 Derrek Pitts 38 18 20 Keith Washington 25 10 15 Hakeem Bailey* 20 9 11 Jordan Adams 7 3 4

--Junior Josh Norwood led West Virginia in snaps with 44, while it was sophomore Derrek Pitts that saw the second most with 38. Redshirt junior Hakeem Bailey started the game but saw the fourth most snaps with 20. --Redshirt junior Keith Washington saw his most extensive action with 25 snaps.