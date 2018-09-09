Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Youngstown State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Youngstown State.

Olwpcztm7qio4ya4tgxk
Quarterback
Player Snaps Pass Run

Will Grier*

66

28

38

Jack Allison

9

3

6
* = Started the game.

Grier saw but nine snaps in the game, but the Mountaineers were able to get backup redshirt sophomore Jack Allison into the game.

Elwujjvc7a2al0w58ua1
Table Name
Player Snaps Pass Run

Kennedy McKoy

28

16

12

Leddie Brown

23

9

14

Martell Pettaway

22

9

13

Alec Sinkfield*

5

1

4
* = Started the game.

--Sinkfield started the game but was limited to only five snaps after leaving with an injury. The rest of the rotation was fairly even with 28, 23 and 22 representing the distribution.

E685bdtcpuwzhhirch0h
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Pass Run

David Sills*

61

27

34

Gary Jennings*

55

26

29

Marcus Simms*

50

22

28

T.J. Simmons

45

20

25

Dominique Maiden

17

7

10

William Crest

14

4

10

Tevin Bush

13

3

10

Ricky Johns

6

0

6
* = Started the game.

--No real surprises here as the first four dominated the snaps but the Mountaineers were able to work in four backups led by senior Dominique Maiden who scored a 40-yard touchdown.

Prv9tzhhnmapufb7t8ch
Tight ends
Player Snaps Pass Run

Trevon Wesco*

22

6

16

Jovani Haskins

11

5

6
* = Started the game.

--The tight ends caught only one pass in this game and were used on a total of 33 snaps.

S0wsdmlkriumvohsj4zt
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Pass Run

Colton McKivitz*

74

31

43

Yodny Cajuste*

66

28

38

Matt Jones*

64

27

37

Josh Sills*

64

27

37

Chase Behrndt*

53

26

27

Joe Brown

32

9

23

Jacob Buccigrossi

11

4

7

Kelby Wickline

9

3

6
* = Started the game.

--After a near even split in the first game, redshirt junior Matt Jones took 64 snaps at center while redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi saw only 11.

--Redshirt sophomore Chase Behrndt made the start at right guard and saw 53 total snaps over the 32 that redshirt junior Joe Brown saw on the offensive line.

Ry0valctyja2rjabrggg
Defensive Line
Name Snaps Pass Run

Reese Donahue*

31

15

16

Jabril Robinson*

29

13

16

Kenny Bigelow*

27

16

11

Jeffery Pooler

26

16

10

Darius Stills

24

11

13

Ezekiel Rose

22

8

14

Dante Stills

17

13

4

Stone Wolfley

8

5

3

Brenon Thrift

8

5

3
* = Started the game.

--West Virginia continued to utilize true rotations and didn't play any defensive lineman over 31 snaps with only one player reaching 30.

--After playing seven in the opener, Stone Wolfley and Brenon Thrift were able to get in for eight snaps a piece.

Murozg47rkdpr9vzebyy
Linebackers
Player Snaps Pass Run

David Long*

52

27

25

Dylan Tonkery*

52

27

25

JoVanni Stewart*

46

23

23

Josh Chandler

12

3

9

Shea Campbell

11

3

8

Adam Hensley

11

3

8
* = Started the game.

--Making his first start at SAM linebacker, junior JoVanni Stewart saw a total of 46 snaps while backup redshirt junior Shea Campbell saw 11.

Vlsuel7ssdwcrilul479
Safeties
Player Snaps Pass Rush

Toyous Avery*

59

28

31

Kenny Robinson*

56

27

29

Dravon Akew-Henry*

54

27

27

Deamonte Lindsay

10

3

7

Sean Mahone

8

3

5

Dante Bonamico

5

2

3
* = Started the game.

--The top three at the position each took the bulk of the reps.

Jjazxrnspnmblg789dco
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Pass Run

Josh Norwood*

44

24

20

Derrek Pitts

38

18

20

Keith Washington

25

10

15

Hakeem Bailey*

20

9

11

Jordan Adams

7

3

4
* = Started the game.

--Junior Josh Norwood led West Virginia in snaps with 44, while it was sophomore Derrek Pitts that saw the second most with 38. Redshirt junior Hakeem Bailey started the game but saw the fourth most snaps with 20.

--Redshirt junior Keith Washington saw his most extensive action with 25 snaps.

Uxhw60s2dfyftczpjkci
