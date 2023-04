The next domino in a series of major ones to fall in West Virginia’s favor this off-season has indeed tumbled over with Syracuse center Jesse Edwards committing to the Mountaineers.

Edwards, 6-foot-11, picked West Virginia over his two finalists Kansas and Gonzaga after a weekend official visit to Morgantown.

The Amsterdam native became a priority for head coach Bob Huggins’ basketball program after entering the transfer portal and the Mountaineers were able to secure his pledge before he ever visited any of his other options.

Edwards was a third-team all-ACC selection last season after averaging 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while also blocking 2.7 shots per game, the last of which was tops in his conference.