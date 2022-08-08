Special teams areas an emphasis for West Virginia this fall
One look at the proceedings of a practice during West Virginia's fall camp and it’s clear that special teams is a focus.
Every session that has been open to the media has placed a strong emphasis on various areas of special teams ranging from punting, kickoff, returns and blocking. It has been a focus in all areas as the coaching staff is pushing maximum effort and sorting out the options across the board.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news