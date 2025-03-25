Spring practice continues, but difficult decisions ahead

West Virginia is entering the final two weeks of spring practice, but evaluation is still the focus.

With spring set to end April 5, the Mountaineers coaches are spending a lot of time giving those on the roster every opportunity to show what they can do while still teaching them their schemes. Once spring drills end, the coaching staff will then have a week to meet with players before the spring transfer portal window opens.

That will be a critical period not only for addressing remaining needs that are identified throughout the spring, but for the coaching staff to make difficult decisions on which players make the cut to 105 roster spots.

As part of that cut, West Virginia is going to have to designate how many players are needed at each position on the roster and have been structuring practices in order to put them in competitive situations.

“To kind of see what some of those guys can do,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said.

Now, on top of juggling that, the Mountaineers also have to retain the players that they want to keep on the current roster, making the upcoming window key for what things will look like heading into the fall.

“You hope you don’t lose too many guys you want to have. I think every team is probably going to lose some. I hope we don’t lose any. They don’t act like they’re half-in and half-out and to our guys credit they’ve been really engaged,” Rodriguez said.

West Virginia believes that they have plenty of advantages compared to their peers in the Big 12 being the only Power Four team in their state with no professional teams. That leads to a lot of attention and coverage, while also providing a great environment and atmosphere, as well.

The goal is to find players that will help West Virginia win, and every decision is based around that concept. Talent is key, but so is durability, toughness, functional intelligence and football IQ.

And while what the program can offer is appealing to many different players, that approach won’t work for all potential transfers.

“We have to face reality. If a guy is picking it just on money, if it’s solely on money then we’re probably not recruiting him. Because he’s going to get bought by somewhere else probably and he probably wouldn’t fit here. I don’t mind that money is somewhat of a factor, but if it’s the only factor that’s not going to be the guy we recruit to West Virginia,” Rodriguez said.

The head coach pointed to examples of players who have done everything right on and off the field and having great careers but elected to exit and go somewhere else. That is usually financially driven, but Rodriguez wants some factors not to be included why a player would elect to exit.

“I don’t want our guys to leave because the culture or the atmosphere or the facilities is a lot better. I don’t think we’re going to lose guys like that because we have all those things,” he said.