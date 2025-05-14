Staff and roster coming together for West Virginia basketball

Ross Hodge has been busy this off-season.

After inheriting the West Virginia basketball program March 26 and then being introduced April 3 after his North Texas team finished their run in the NIT, it’s been full go for Hodge.

That work included not only putting together a coaching staff, but a roster as well considering that there are no holdovers in either of those categories from last year’s team.

The first isn’t necessarily a surprising development as that’s typical with any coaching change but every single production point from last season’s roster also departed, meaning that it was a total rebuild for the first-year Mountaineers head coach. That isn’t unheard of in today’s version of college basketball, given the rise of the transfer portal to fill roster holes, but it still is a daunting task given the competitive nature of the process.

Fast forward a month and Hodge has many of those pieces in both categories now in place. And there is a general theme of familiarity and experience in what Hodge wants.

As far as the coaching staff, Hodge didn’t have to step too far outside his comfort zone officially adding five of his assistants from his North Texas staff in Jase Herl, Phil Forte, Mike Randle, Johnny Estelle and Andre Shaw.

That should make that transition seamless, considering each of those coaches have been on staff with Hodge since he was elevated to the head coach in 2023.

The roster now sits at 10 scholarship players and the additions are a group that’s heavy on experience with some younger upside pieces as well. The Mountaineers have added two players who played under Hodge last season in Mean Green transfers forward Brenen Lorient and point guard Jasper Floyd.

Both players were considered options to be a fit for the roster as soon as Hodge was tabbed for the job and now both are on their way to Morgantown to make the most of their final seasons.

The chemistry is already there with the pair and Hodge as well as the expectations on what he wants out of his players on both ends. That should help the transition with others that are looking at acclimating to what the Mountaineers are trying to accomplish especially on defense with the no-middle approach.

There won’t be a learning period necessary and in the end that is only going to help Hodge in the long run when it comes to what the roster is eventually going to look like by helping to reinforce those standards.

Hodge also has added five other senior transfers in UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, St. Bonaventure wing Chance Moore and Troy forward Jackson Fields. Between that group they’ve played a lot of basketball at the college level.

One other transfer in South Carolina guard Morris Ugusuk provides the Mountaineers with an experienced backcourt piece that has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has proven the ability to shoot the ball.

That’s a theme with the majority of these additions as Hodge and his coaching staff has placed an emphasis on shooting the basketball, positional versatility and size.

The final two additions to date are a pair of true freshmen in guard Jayden Forsythe and forward DJ Thomas. The latter was recruited by Hodge at North Texas and is a versatile forward with size and skill. While Forsythe is considered one of the best three-point shooters in the 2025 cycle.

Still, even with the additions made to date there is still room for Hodge to add more pieces to the roster and that is the expectation with five slots remaining. While all of those likely won’t be filled, it’s a safe bet to assume two to three more by the time the dust settles on the off-season.

That likely means another big, another point guard option and another wing, although those positions could shift depending on how the other pieces fit into the equation.

It’s been a busy time for Hodge, but the work isn’t done yet.