Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got in a player until given the opportunity.

That certainly seems to be the case when referring to sophomore defensive lineman Darius Stills.

Seeing most of his time at the end spot as a true freshman, Stills displayed the ability to slide over into the nickel nose tackle position at times giving position coach Bruce Tall an idea.

After studying his tape he saw many qualities that could make him a fit on the interior of the line and it just so happened that the spot was vacant during the spring as last season’s starter sophomore Lamonte McDougle was sidelined as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

Tall petitioned defensive coordinator Tony Gibson to let Stills take the role.

“I told coach about it and said this could be a good spot for him and I want to try him there,” Tall said.

The suggestion hasn’t disappointed.

Stills, now sitting 285-pounds, has elevated his game at his new spot on the defense and has been one of the most consistent performers through the drills to date.

“We’re at the point right now with him that he’s one of the best guys on our defense,” Gibson said.

The most defining trait of what Stills has done to date is the athleticism he brings to the position, enough that Gibson has referred to him as likely the most gifted in that department that he has had since he’s been the defensive coordinator in Morgantown.

It’s just the latest in a series of surprises when it comes to Stills.

Last season he wasn’t expected to see the field but carved out a role in the rotation and has only further grown from there adding strength and size to his frame. The pleasant surprise has become a player.

“He’s quick and I think he’s going to be a pain for these centers,” Gibson said. “We’ve never really had this type of guy, we can turn him loose in gaps and let him use his athleticism.”

While he did have some experience filling in as the nose on nickel downs, this spring has allowed him to see the run game and how to respond to that as well as gain a grasp of what is required of him.

Already a high-motor type of player, Stills has an understanding of how to use his hands and his explosion makes him an interesting option for the Mountaineers to roll out.

That motor was one of the first things that attracted West Virginia to Stills because he was a frequent visitor for summer camps where he had the opportunity to work out with Tall.

Now he’s putting that to use.

“I told him one of the things that always impressed me about how you in camps was that you work hard. You can never lose, you have to continue to do it because that’s your strength,” Tall said.

From the time he was first being recruited, Tall always had hoped that Stills could be one of those players that could fit into several spots on the defensive front but this spring he is showcasing that he brings a lot more to the table on the inside than first believed.

“He’s crafty and I like his skill set,” Gibson said. “I like having an active nose in there, it opens up a lot more options for us.”

The son of former pass rusher Gary, the younger Stills is starting to make a name for himself and it’s at a position that many, including the coaches for some time, didn’t see coming.

“Obviously the thing about him with us is he loves this state, he loves this program and he wants to be a mountaineer and it means a lot to him,” Gibson said.

Stills is certainly playing like it.