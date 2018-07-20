It’s summertime and with fall camp approaching, WVSports.com takes a look at the individual positions on the roster and what is unfolding at each.

Today we continue our series by looking at the safeties





Roster, projected depth chart and statistics:

SPUR:

6 Dravon Askew-Henry, r-Sr. 161 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 4 interceptions

9 JoVanni Stewart, Jr. 13 tackles, 2 for loss.



BANDIT: 16 Toyous Avery, r-Sr. 44 tackles, 1.5 for loss.

27 E.J. Brown, r-Fr.



FREE: 2 Kenny Robinson, So. 46 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 interceptions.

4 Josh Norwood, Jr.



Others: 26 Deamonte Lindsay, r-Jr., 8 Kwantel Raines, Fr.





Exiting spring:

We go from the biggest question mark on the defense at linebacker to its biggest strength in the safety position. West Virginia returns two of the three starters that opened the season last year and replaces the departing player at SPUR with the most experienced one in Dravon Askew-Henry, making his third position switch.

At bandit, the Mountaineers have several options as they could go with senior Toyous Avery or even elevate newcomer Josh Norwood there, while free safety is locked down with sophomore Kenny Robinson looking to follow up a very impressive campaign after sliding over from corner last year.

There is quality depth as well as E.J. Brown was a standout on the scout team last season and Norwood is going to find his way onto the field in several different ways before it’s all said and done.

The only real question here is who all settles into what spot and which reserves emerge because the starting group is as solid as any on the defensive side.





Expectations for fall:

There are questions all over on the defensive side when it comes to West Virginia but this is one spot where those will be at a minimum considering the talent level returning and how the Mountaineers know what to expect out of those that will see the field.

The safety group was a strength at times a season ago but this should be the best unit in quite some time considering the combination of experience and talent. Expectations for this group is as high as any on the defensive side.





Newcomers:

Raines enrolled at West Virginia in June and while he is tailor made for the SPUR spot, it might take him a while to crack the rotation given the experience ahead of him.