Elyria (Oh.) Elyria Catholic offensive tackle Branson Taylor has narrowed his list down to a top five.

Taylor, 6-foot-7, 285-pounds, has navigated over 20 scholarship offers to craft a final list of West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Michigan State and Purdue.

He has already visited each of those programs throughout the process and has used one of his five allotted official visits to check out Pittsburgh.