Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis has loved blocking since he first picked up the game.

In reality, he didn’t have much of a choice in the matter as his father played along the line at Ohio and always encouraged development in that aspect of the game in case he followed in his footsteps.

“That’s huge to me. A lot of guys overlook the little things in a ballgame but I love blocking. I love putting my face into people and finishing blocks is huge to me,” he said. “If it’s not a pancake, it doesn’t count.”