TE Davis finds right fit with West Virginia football
Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis has loved blocking since he first picked up the game.
In reality, he didn’t have much of a choice in the matter as his father played along the line at Ohio and always encouraged development in that aspect of the game in case he followed in his footsteps.
“That’s huge to me. A lot of guys overlook the little things in a ballgame but I love blocking. I love putting my face into people and finishing blocks is huge to me,” he said. “If it’s not a pancake, it doesn’t count.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news