West Virginia (10-14, 2-9) dropped its second straight game Saturday night, falling to Texas (14-10, 6-5) by a score of 75-53 inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers never led during Saturday night’s rout and finished the game shooting just 35 percent from the field. West Virginia was led by senior Esa Ahmad’s points.

For Texas, the Longhorns were led by Courtney Ramey’s 19 points and 14 from Kerwin Roach.

The two teams started the game a combined 0-for-8 from the field but it was Texas that would get on the board first with a layup from Matt Coleman.

West Virginia trailed 4-0 early after a pair of made free throws from the Longhorns and started out shooting 0-of-4 from the field. Ahmad hit a jump shot to get the Mountaineers on the board, but Texas would extend its lead to 7-2 with a three-pointer from Roach.

Another three-pointer from Roach made it an eight-point deficit for West Virginia, but the Mountaineers answered back with a 6-0 run to cut the Texas lead down to just two points.

Two free throws from Dylan Osetkowski put Texas ahead by four points and after three made free throws from West Virginia’s Lamont West, a 12-4 run for Texas over the next few minutes made it 24-15 in favor of the Longhorns.

A free throw from Culver and basket from Ahmad cut West Virginia’s deficit down to six, but it was back at nine again with a three-pointer from Ramey.

Chase Harler began a 10-2 run for the Mountaineers with a three-pointer. The run helped West Virginia make it a one-point game with 2:25 left until halftime, but five straight points from Longhorns after that gave Texas a 34-28 lead heading into the locker room.

Texas opened the second half on a 10-1 run and led the Mountaineers, 44-29, at the 17:36 mark in the half.

West Virginia again got its first field goal of the half with a basket from Ahmad to end Texas’s run, but the Longhorns kept their momentum up and later took an 18-point lead at 53-35 with 13:01 left. This was part of a 14-0 run for Texas that extended its lead to 60-35.



A pair of Wesley Harris free throws ended Texas’s run as West Virginia trailed by 23 points with 10:39 left to play.



Texas continued to maintain its large lead and the Mountaineers wouldn’t get any closer from there as West Virginia dropped its 14th game of the season and ninth in Big 12 Conference play.



The Mountaineers will next face Kansas next Saturday on the road for a 4 p.m. ET tip-off.

