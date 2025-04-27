Texas transfer OL Agbo picks West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another major piece on the offensive front with a commitment from Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo.

Agbo, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 18 and West Virginia along with California and a number of other schools got involved in his recruitment.

Agbo gives the Mountaineers a versatile offensive line option that has played in 20 games as a blocker over his three seasons with the Longhorns. He has spent time as a jumbo tight end, offensive tackle and guard during his time on the field for Texas.