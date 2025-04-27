Texas transfer OL Agbo picks West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another major piece on the offensive front with a commitment from Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo.
Agbo, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 18 and West Virginia along with California and a number of other schools got involved in his recruitment.
Agbo gives the Mountaineers a versatile offensive line option that has played in 20 games as a blocker over his three seasons with the Longhorns. He has spent time as a jumbo tight end, offensive tackle and guard during his time on the field for Texas.
Overall, he appeared in 32 games total.
A former four-star prospect out of high school, Agbo initially selected Texas over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington and USC.
The Washington native becomes the third offensive line commitment for West Virginia out of the transfer portal since the spring window opened joining North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay and Oklahoma interior offensive lineman Josh Aisosa.
Agbo has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
WVSports.com will have more with Agbo in the near future.
