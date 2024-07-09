The 2024 West Virginia football preseason depth chart
West Virginia has released the preseason depth chart for the 2024 season.
OFFENSE:
QB: 6 Garrett Greene, Sr.
8 Nicco Marchiol, r-So.
RB: 22 Jahiem White, So. -or-
4 CJ Donaldson, Jr.
WR (Z): 29 Preston Fox r-Jr. -or-
7 Traylon Ray, So.
WR (H): 24 Rodney Gallagher, So.
11 Ric'Darious Farmer, Fr.
WR (X): 84 Hudson Clement, r-So. -or-
5 Jaden Bray, r- Jr.
TE: 87 Kole Taylor, Sr.
81 Treylan Davis, r-Jr.
LT: 74 Wyatt Milum, Sr.
60 Johnny Williams, r-Fr.
LG: 55 Tomas Rimac, r-Jr.
56 Sully Weidman, r-So.
C: 50 Brandon Yates, r-Sr.
67 Landen Livingston, r-So.
RG: 66 Ja'Quay Hubbard, r-Sr.
52 Nick Krahe, r-Fr.
RT: 58 Nick Malone, r-Sr.
78 Xavier Bausley, r-So.
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Sean Martin, Sr.
11 T.J. Jackson, Sr.
45 Taurus Simmons, Sr.
NT: 54 Fatorma Mulbah, r-Sr. -or-
99 Hammond Russell, r-Jr.
69 Nate Gabriel, Fr.
DT: 96 Edward Vesterinen, Sr.
92 Asani Redwood, r-So.
SPUR: 8 Tyrin Bradley, Sr.
47 Ty French, Sr.
WLB: 40 Josiah Trotter, r-Fr. -or-
15 Ben Cutter, So.
MLB: 4 Tray Lathan, r-So.
36 Caden Biser, r-Jr. -or-
35 Reid Carrico, r-Jr.
SPEAR: 2 Aubrey Burks, Sr.
17 Zae Jennings, Fr.
CS: 22 Josiah Jackson, r-Fr. -or-
14 Kekoura Tarnue, r-Sr.
18 Israel Boyce, Fr.
FS: 12 Anthony Wilson, r-Sr.
3 Jaheem Joseph, r-Jr.
LCB: 0 Ayden Garnes, r-Jr.
23 TJ Crandall, So. -or-
25 Jordan Jackson, r-Fr.
RCB: 1 Garnett Hollis, Sr.
6 Jacolby Spells, Jr.
13 Dontez Fagan, r-Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 22 Michael Hayes, r-Sr.
42 RJ Kocan, r-So.
H: 98 Leighton Bechdel, r-Sr.
41 Oliver Straw, Jr.
P: 41 Oliver Straw, Jr.
98 Leighton Bechdel, r-Sr.
KO: 22 Michael Hayes, r-Sr.
LS: 43 Austin Brinkman, Sr.
38 Macguire Moss, r-So.
KR: 84 Hudson Clement, r-So.
29 Preston Fox, r-Jr.
PR: 29 Preston Fox, r-Jr.
24 Rodney Gallagher, So.
