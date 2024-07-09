QB: 6 Garrett Greene, Sr. 8 Nicco Marchiol, r-So. RB: 22 Jahiem White, So. -or- 4 CJ Donaldson, Jr. WR (Z): 29 Preston Fox r-Jr. -or- 7 Traylon Ray, So. WR (H): 24 Rodney Gallagher, So. 11 Ric'Darious Farmer, Fr. WR (X): 84 Hudson Clement, r-So. -or- 5 Jaden Bray, r- Jr. TE: 87 Kole Taylor, Sr. 81 Treylan Davis, r-Jr. LT: 74 Wyatt Milum, Sr. 60 Johnny Williams, r-Fr. LG: 55 Tomas Rimac, r-Jr. 56 Sully Weidman, r-So. C: 50 Brandon Yates, r-Sr. 67 Landen Livingston, r-So. RG: 66 Ja'Quay Hubbard, r-Sr. 52 Nick Krahe, r-Fr. RT: 58 Nick Malone, r-Sr. 78 Xavier Bausley, r-So.

West Virginia has released the preseason depth chart for the 2024 season.

DE: 5 Sean Martin, Sr. 11 T.J. Jackson, Sr. 45 Taurus Simmons, Sr. NT: 54 Fatorma Mulbah, r-Sr. -or- 99 Hammond Russell, r-Jr. 69 Nate Gabriel, Fr. DT: 96 Edward Vesterinen, Sr. 92 Asani Redwood, r-So. SPUR: 8 Tyrin Bradley, Sr. 47 Ty French, Sr. WLB: 40 Josiah Trotter, r-Fr. -or- 15 Ben Cutter, So. MLB: 4 Tray Lathan, r-So. 36 Caden Biser, r-Jr. -or- 35 Reid Carrico, r-Jr. SPEAR: 2 Aubrey Burks, Sr. 17 Zae Jennings, Fr. CS: 22 Josiah Jackson, r-Fr. -or- 14 Kekoura Tarnue, r-Sr. 18 Israel Boyce, Fr. FS: 12 Anthony Wilson, r-Sr. 3 Jaheem Joseph, r-Jr. LCB: 0 Ayden Garnes, r-Jr. 23 TJ Crandall, So. -or- 25 Jordan Jackson, r-Fr. RCB: 1 Garnett Hollis, Sr. 6 Jacolby Spells, Jr. 13 Dontez Fagan, r-Sr.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok