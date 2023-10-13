The West Virginia football dropped a heartbreaking 41-39 contest to Houston on the road on a Hail Mary pass on the game's final play.

The Mountaineers fell to 4-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

The comeback. West Virginia was trailing 35-24 with just 7:28 left to play in this game and was able to score touchdowns on two consecutive possessions to give this team a 39-35 lead with just 11 seconds remaining in the game. It was some of the best football that this team played all night and covered 75 yards in 11 plays and then 88 yards in 7 plays including a 4th and 10 strike to Hudson Clement that traveled for a 50-yard touchdown. The Mountaineers ultimately weren't able to hold on but the fight that the team showed with their backs against the ropes has been a trademark all season.

Explosive plays. After discussing the lack of this element in the offense for much of the season, West Virginia responded in a major way against the Houston defense. The Mountaineers had five pass plays over 30+ yards in this game to five different receivers when the total was just two for the entire year against FBS teams coming into the game. The run game was relatively kept in check, but the vertical element to the passing game was something that hadn't been seen all season to that point.

The numbers. West Virginia scored 39 points, had 546 total yards, was 14-20 on third and fourth down, dominated time of possession at almost +14 minutes and plays at +29 while scoring all four times they were in the red zone. That should be enough to win most football games, but this one wasn't the case.





NOT:

Discipline. West Virginia had prided itself on its ability to play smart, disciplined football through the first five games of the season but that simply wasn't the case in this one. Missed opportunities, penalties and miscues were at the center of his defeat. West Virginia was tagged with 84 penalty yards, with none more costly than the 15-yard celebration penalty for Garrett Greene taking off his helmet after the touchdown that put the Mountaineers ahead with just 12 seconds remaining. Even the lone turnover was highly costly as it was a perfectly thrown ball that bounced off the chest of Jaylen Anderson in the end zone into the arms of a Houston defender. The Mountaineers simply aren't good enough to not play a clean game and expect to win.

The second half defense. After holding Houston to just 109 yards and 14 points at half, the Mountaineers struggled mightily in the second allowing 27 points and 284 yards. The Cougars took advantage of the Mountaineers coverage and were able to effectively move the football and scored 4 touchdowns on 6 second half possessions.

Ability to pull away. West Virginia had chances to end this game before it ever got to that final play. The Mountaineers were unable to stretch out a 3-point lead after the turnover and struggled to generate successful offensive series when they had a chance to make things difficult for the Cougars early in the game. Despite dominating the game, this team actually trailed 14-10 at half.

The fronts. West Virginia came into this game believed to be the better team on in both trenches but struggled to run the football to the tune of just 3.5 per carry, while the Cougars rushed for 5.4 per tote.



Special teams. It had been a strength for West Virginia but it certainly wasn't in this game. West Virginia allowed a kick return for a touchdown and struggled to contain the Cougars kick return team in general. Even the punt team had its issues.



