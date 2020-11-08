West Virginia battled close but fell short 17-13 on the road at Texas. The Mountaineers fell to 4-3 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Second half offense outside the red zone. West Virginia had the ball five times in the second half and was able to move the ball into the red zone on four of those five possessions with a quick, controlled passing game. The Mountaineers moved the ball up and down the field to put themselves in position to win the game but wasn't able to finish drives. Those four red zone trips resulted in six points. Six. While it's positive that the offense was able to generate first downs and pick up chunks of yards, it's not going to be hard to see what one of the NOTS for this game will be.

Defense outside the first drives of each half. The Mountaineers allowed 14 points and 140 yards on the first drive of the game and the initial of the second half. The other 10 drives, West Virginia allowed only 3 points and 223 yards combined. It all counts in the final statistics but this was an effort deserving of a win with how the unit really stymied the Longhorns offensive attack. It certainly was an impressive performance overall against statistically the best offense in the Big 12.