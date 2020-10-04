West Virginia bounced back by beating Baylor 27-21 in double overtime despite not playing their best. The Mountaineers now move to 2-1 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Darius Stills. The senior erupted for 10 tackles and 3 sacks last season against Baylor and followed that up with arguably a better overall performance with 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks in this one on the defensive front. Stills was disruptive all day long and Baylor struggled to block him. The senior played with maximum effort and proved to the nation that he is one of the best interior defensive options in the entire Big 12 Conference.

Red zone. One of the focuses coming into this season, West Virginia got things done where it mattered the most on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Mountaineers didn't do a lot of positive things but did in the red zone turning all four chances into touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense held Baylor to 1-3 in the red zone and only 7 points. When you consider that the final score was 27-21, it proved significant in the outcome. The defense was able to stand tall, while the offense cashed in when it needed to and it resulted in a major win.