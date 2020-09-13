West Virginia opened the season the right way by dominating Eastern Kentucky 56-10 Saturday inside Mountaineer Field. The Mountaineers controlled the game from start to finish but WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded on the field in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

The rushing attack. This one is obvious as the Mountaineers piled up 329 rushing yards, the most since 2016 against Baylor. Two different running backs rushed for 123 yards, the first time since 2017 against Kansas when a pair of backs have eclipsed the century mark in the same game. It was of course against a bad FCS team, but for a program that struggled to run the ball against anybody last year it was a definite sign of improvement for the program as a whole on the ground.