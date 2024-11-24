The Day After: West Virginia football vs. UCF

(Photo by WVU Athletics)

The West Virginia football team built an early lead it would never let up in a 31-21 win over UCF to move to 5-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are now 6-5 on the season, and WVSports.com looks back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.

HOT: The defense. It was a strong bounce back for a unit that took its beatings after their performance against Baylor. It wasn't dominant football, but the defense showed up and held UCF to just 21 points and 348 yards although some of that was late in the game when the Mountaineers were trying to get the Knights to run clock. West Virginia did a much better job in the department of tackling and was able to get off blocks and make plays. They also started the game quick with a three and out and then forced a fumble which the offense cashed in with a touchdown. Garrett Greene. It wasn't the biggest day statistically for the senior quarterback but it was a strong ending at home on Senior Day. Greene threw for just 118 yards, but was able to consistently connect in big moments. His 49 rush yards also were critical including a fourth down scramble that was as tough and gritty as his career. The ground game. West Virginia hit the 200-yard mark and was able to control the football in this game with a time of possession advantage of over 15 minutes. That led to 20 more plays and while it was more of a workman type effort, the Mountaineers ability to run the football was critical in this contest. Special teams. West Virginia had a strong effort in this department across the board. Outside of a 15-yard penalty by Oliver Straw on a punt that he pinned at the two-yard line it was almost a perfect day at the office. Straw averaged 50 yards per boot, while Michael Hayes limited the UCF kick return yardage to just 30 on 2 attempts and made his only field goal. Preston Fox continued to pop big returns and had 76 yards on two kickoff returns. The Mountaineers decidedly won this area. The red zone and fourth down. Outside the knees to end the game, West Virginia was a perfect 5-5 in the red zone with four of those being touchdowns. Fourth down also was a critical stat as the offense was a perfect 4-4 including extending scoring drives and closing out the game with two at the end. On defense, the fourth down stop all but made a UCF comeback attempt a very tall task.

NOT: The passing game. West Virginia only attempted 21 passes, but mustered just 118 yards. That was enough to win this game but the first contest without Traylon Ray left some questions although to their credit the offense responded in key situations. Protection. One reason for the struggles was the protection which on first view wasn't up to the standards that the offensive line has set. The Knights had 3 sacks and were able to create some pressure multiple times, which Greene's mobility helped overcome at times but it was something that did present some problems.

DEFINING MOMENTS: 3rd and 9 from UCF 27. The Mountaineers forced the Knights into a third down situation and were able to get off the field by forcing an incomplete pass for a three and out on the first drive. 3rd and 12 from UCF 32. Greene took the snap and handed the ball off to Donaldson who ripped off a 31-yard gain down the sideline to set the Mountaineers up at the one-yard line. Donaldson would punch the ball into the end zone on the next play to take a 7-0 lead. 2nd and 6 from WVU 21. The Knights did successfully move the football on their second drive to right outside the red zone. UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk fumbled the football and Dontez Fagan was able to jump on it and return it to the Mountaineers 34-yard line. 3rd and goal from UCF 3. After moving the ball down the field, West Virginia capped off the 14-play drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown by White to put the Mountaineers ahead 14-0. 3rd and 10 form UCF 36. On the next possession, the Mountaineers gave up one first down but were able to break up a pass intended for Kobe Hudson to get the football back to the offense. 4th and 3 from WVU 7. The Knights moved the football down the field and rolled the dice on fourth down and brought in Jacurri Brown who took the ball up the middle for a first down. The Knights would score on the next play to cut the deficit in half. 3rd and 11 from WVU 39. After the teams traded punts, West Virginia would face a third and long when Greene would connect on a 26-yard strike down the middle to move the ball to the Knights 35-yard line. 4th and 1 from UCF 10. The Mountaineers drove the ball deep into the Knights red zone and elected to roll the dice and go for it with 38 seconds left in the half. The ball was given to Donaldson who was able to record a first down and move the sticks. 3rd and goal from UCF 12. After a confusing three yard loss on a run call which forced the Mountaineers to use their final timeout, Greene was able to connect with Gallagher on a slot fade to give West Virginia a 21-7 lead heading into the break. 3rd and 7 from WVU 48. The Mountaineers got a big opening kickoff return by Preston Fox but after losing six yards on second down were facing a three and out. However, a deep ball by Greene drew a pass interference penalty and from there the offense would push the ball into the end zone on a one-yard run by Donaldson to take a 28-7 lead. 3rd and 12 from UCF 33. After getting the football back, the Knights picked up a first down but West Virginia then forced an incompletion to get the football back leading 28-7. 1st and 10 from WVU 45. After a punt, UCF quickly moved the ball into West Virginia territory and Kobe Hudson was able to get open for an easy pitch and catch touchdown to cut the lead to 28-14. 4th and 8 from UCF 35. The Mountaineers lined up to go for it on the first play of the fourth quarter and Greene was able to get out of the pocket and pick it up with his legs gaining 11-yards to move the chains.That drive ended with a 36-yard field goal to make it 31-14. 4th and 10 from 50. Trailing 31-14, UCF lined up to go for it and Rizk took off with the ball and was stopped five yards short giving the football back to the Mountaineers with 8:48 left. Onside attempt. After scoring to make it 31-21 with 5:20 left, the Knights lined up for an onsides attempt that was recovered by the Mountaineers to give them the ball at the UCF 44. Final two forth downs. West Virginia looking to ice the game threw a ball to Justin Robinson who picked up 10 yards and effectively ended the comeback hopes of the Knights. The Mountaineers would then have to do it again but this time Greene was able to find Hudson Clement for an 18-yard gain that led to kneel downs.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 3-4 - Home record for West Virginia in 2024. The Mountaineers are 3-1 on the road. 4 - Seasons that West Virginia has been bowl eligible under Neal Brown. 2 - Consecutive wins over UCF since the Knights joined the Big 12. 7 - Points off turnovers for the Mountaineers. 8.2 - Average distance for UCF on third down. The Knights were just 3-9. 15:40 - Edge in time of possession for the Mountaineers. 17 - The game streak snapped at the coin toss when Baylor started with the football. The Mountaineers had started the game with the ball in every game this season. 20 - Bowl games that West Virginia has now reached in the past 23 years. 50 - Average on four punts by Oliver Straw. 81 - Receiving yards by Hudson Clement. The rest of the team had only 37. 118 - The fewest passing yards in a West Virginia win since Texas Tech in 2023. 172 - The fewest passing yards West Virginia has allowed this season on defense.

GAME BALL: CJ Donaldson. The junior running back had only 13 combined carries in the previous two games, but set the tone early in this one with a physical running style. Donaldson finished the game just short of the century mark rushing for 96 and 2 touchdowns. He was the best player on offense for West Virginia in this one.