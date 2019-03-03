West Virginia pieced together two solid performances against Baylor and TCU. That didn’t continue against Oklahoma, however, as the Sooners used a 13-0 run just before the break to turn the game into a blowout for the majority of the second half. The Mountaineers got next to nothing from the inside and struggled against OU’s defensive tenacity. We break it down now in The Full 40.





Jermaine Haley. The guard hit for 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, by far the best percentage on the team. Haley was able to generate points off the bounce and by getting loose around the rim. He also hit 4-of-4 free throws and had six rebounds and five assists to go with four turnovers. Haley’s points were a key, but only he and Jordan McCabe reached double digits, and the two were nearly enough to offset subpar outings from Derek Culver and Lamont West, among others.

Jordan McCabe. Eighteen points, three assists and three steals. McCabe’s scoring has increased, but he must be careful not to become a volume shooter. The freshman made just 6-of-15 from the field, though he was a solid 4-of-11 from three-point range. There’s little question McCabe’s confidence has blossomed with his additional time on the floor, and he saw a team-high 35 in this game. Combine this experience with his work ethic and a full offseason and McCabe’s future appears bright.