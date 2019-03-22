West Virginia’s defense came to the forefront, anchoring a massive second half run that propelled the Mountaineers past Grand Canyon in the opening round of the CBI on Wednesday. Jermaine Haley led the late charge – and all scorers with 24 points – as WVU overcome a mundane opening half in the 77-63 victory. We detail it here in The Full 40.





HOT

Defense. As head coach Bob Huggins noted after, with due credit to Haley’s scoring and the shooting of Chase Harler, the defense was the centerpiece of the win. West Virginia limited GCU to 40 percent shooting and, in giving up 25 field goals, allowed the Antelopes to attempt just seven free throws. They made four, and the lack of free points was key as the Mountaineers bested the underdog by nine at the line.

Add in the 49-36 rebounding edge – with a 26-13 advantage in the second half – and the 14 turnovers forced, and it was a solid game on that end. It wasn’t that Grand Canyon didn’t get looks. In the first half, WVU largely allowed the visitor to run offense. But the defense clamped down in the second half and didn’t allow the free flowing style. By getting around screens and closing out, the Mountaineers cut down the made three-pointers from six to three and forced GCU to look elsewhere for points. That was the prime storyline as Grand Canyon was outmatched on the interior despite a size edge.

Jermaine Haley. At 11-for-18 from the floor, sans a three-point attempt, Haley continues to play an attacking, inside-the-arc based game. The guard had more than his share of lay-ins and a dunk in transition, but a handful of points came via the jumpshot as well. One hoped that Haley, with his 6-7 frame, would be able to get looks over smaller defenders, and indeed he’s used that size to pressure the rim and take the open jumper.