The written history of the West Virginia football 2022 class

WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2022 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the late signing period. This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order of how it unfolded. So how did the West Virginia recruiting class come together as visits opened back up and things returned to normal at the halfway point of the year?

The West Virginia Mountaineers 2022 football recruiting class has taken an interesting path. (MetroNews)

Dec. 26, 2020 - West Virginia kicks off the 2022 recruiting class before even closing the books on the 2021 cycle with a pledge from the top in-state prospect Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page. March 18 - Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic took a self-guided tour of Morgantown earlier in the week after receiving an offer in January. The Mountaineers had surged to the forefront and that led to his commitment giving the Mountaineers their second pledge in the class. April 1 - West Virginia added yet another piece on the offensive line with the commitment of Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman. April 8 - After taking a self-guided tour earlier in the year, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams makes the call and commits to the Mountaineers bypassing a number of high profile offers including Notre Dame. April 17 - West Virginia lands a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby. He is expected to reclassify, but that does not occur. April 24 - West Virginia holds the annual Gold-Blue game and while not a recruiting visit Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton is in the stands to take in the atmosphere. April 30 - It might have seemed like an empty gesture at the time but West Virginia offers then Florida State quarterback commitment Nicco Marchiol.

July 4 - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells commits to West Virginia. The cornerback became one of the top targets on the board and the Mountaineers were able to pull him away from local Miami. July 5 - Blown away by his official visit, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams listed the Mountaineers as his favorite and announced his decision to commit to the Mountaineers on this date. Was expected to be the running back in the class. July 10 - The recruiting momentum continues when the Mountaineers land one of their top safety prospects in Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes. The talented safety committed to West Virginia after his official visit, but kept it secret until here. July 16 - After taking five official visits, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston announces his commitment to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers a major boost on the recruiting trail. July 23 - West Virginia lands the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins. The athletic linebacker had evolved into a top target for the Mountaineers given his size and speed combination. July 29 - West Virginia welcomes back number of their commitments for an event dubbed the 'Morgantown Meet Up.' Among those on campus are Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston, Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman, Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas. July 30 - After making another visit to Morgantown, the Mountaineers are able to snag the commitment of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas. Michigan State was the primary competition, but the Mountaineers won out. August 7 - The final commitment of the summer came from a top target in Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan. While he actually committed on the heels of his official visit, this was when Lathan made the news public.