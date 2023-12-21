WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2024 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the late signing period. This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order of how it unfolded. So how did the West Virginia recruiting class come together?

June 13: West Virginia added a pair of commitments from top target Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann as well as Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe. Rehmann had made multiple visits to campus during the process while Flowe became the first player from the second official visit weekend to make his commitment public. June 14: Another day, another commitment for West Virginia from the summer official visitors as Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 athlete Zae Jennings jumped into the mix. The athletic safety was the second player to select the program from the second official visit weekend. June 15: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce became the fourth commitment in three days after he previously took an official visit to Morgantown June 2. Boyce can fill multiple roles and canceled his other planned official visits after visiting West Virginia. June 16: West Virginia landed the pledge of Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 athlete Chris Henry making it four consecutive days with at least one commitment for the program. Henry is slated to play cornerback for the Mountaineers and picked the program over a number of power five schools. June 17: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 cornerback Romanas Frederique also joined the party to help keep the momentum going for West Virginia. But this pledge would be short lived as he would take an official visit to Miami the next weekend and flip his commitment to the local Hurricanes at the end of the month. June 19: Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2024 linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and the program kept up contact throughout. That led to his official visit June 9 and he would then commit to the program ten days later giving the Mountaineers an athletic linebacker. June 19-21: West Virginia hosted a pair of mid-week official visitors to close the summer list. The Mountaineers brought both Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 2024 pass rusher Lorenzo Cowan and Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Ja’Quan Bostic to campus. June 25: Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins was on the West Virginia board since the coaching staff saw him throw during the evaluation period. But things picked up after he came back to camp May 31 and then put on a show at the 7-on-7 event. Wilkins earned his way into the class with an impressive performance and would make things official just a few days later. June 29: Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry did not take an official visit to West Virginia in June but did make a visit to campus. After previously visiting in the spring that proved to be enough for him to end his recruitment and commit to the Mountaineers. June 30: The Mountaineers continued their trend of positive momentum adding commitments from Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross. Both visited West Virginia officially in June with Byerson coming the first weekend and Cross the second. The pair took official visits elsewhere but were comfortable with what they saw with the West Virginia football program. July 1: The calendar flipped to July but things stayed rolling for the Mountaineers with Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard becoming the player at his position in the class. Hubbard had been long considered a heavy lean to West Virginia and he made things official after he took his official visit to campus June 9. July 3: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Ja’Quan Bostic became the last commitment in the wave of the summer to select the program for now. Bostic made that mid-week visit and saw enough during the trip to put the program in the driver’s seat. A few days later Bostic would commit and then make things public to give the program a very big addition in the secondary. July 30: West Virginia closed things out in the month of July with a commitment in Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones. The in-state linebacker camped in Morgantown over the summer which led to an offer and an eventual commitment. It was the first recruiting activity after the dead period. August 10: Auburndale (Fla.) 2024 defensive lineman Nate Gabriel took an official visit to West Virginia in early June, but after additional trips to East Carolina and South Florida decided to take his time to sort out his options. That eventually led him to West Virginia where he announced his commitment in August to give the Mountaineers the interior presence that they wanted to find in this class on the defensive line. October 2: West Virginia elects to part ways with longtime commitment Camden (N.J.) 2024 defensive tackle Richard James as the Mountaineers look for something different up front following a slow start to his season. The football program also got good news when Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington jumped into the mix and committed to the Mountaineers. Washington had been on the radar for the program since receiving a scholarship offer in May and camped well during the summer. He was slotted as a cornerback in the class. November 13: The Mountaineers parted ways with longtime commitment Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe. Like James, the coaching staff wanted to find a different type of player in the backend. November 28: West Virginia then parted ways with Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Ja’Quan Bostic who had been committed since July. The Mountaineers were again searching for a different type of player to round out the class. December 1: West Virginia hosted a pair of commitments in Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones and Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry for their official visits. December 8: The Mountaineers hosted this group of high school prospects the following weekend Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins, Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington, Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley 2024 running back Traevon Dunbar, Liberty (Mo.) Liberty North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster and Sterling (Il.) 2024 offensive lineman Lucas Austin. On top of that, the coaches also welcomed several transfers such as Duquesne defensive back Ayden Garnes, Guelph defensive back Devynn Cromwell and Elon tight end Johncarlos Miller. But the biggest surprise was that Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer came back to campus for an unofficial.

December 15: West Virginia received a commitment from Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes. Garnes, 6-foot, 170-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack during his sophomore campaign. The Philadelphia native played a total of 688 snaps and graded out as the highest rated defensive player on the Dukes roster. He has two years left. The Mountaineers also played host to a number of key transfers for official visits including Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray, Colorado State cornerback T.J. Crandall, Villanova defensive back Devon Marshall, Garner Webb pass rusher Ty French, Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, Louisville safety Josh Minkins and Tennessee Tech defensive back Gerald Kilgore. December 16: West Virginia continued the positive momentum down the stretch and added Sterling (Il.) 2024 offensive lineman Lucas Austin to the class. The offensive tackle received an offer from the Mountaineers in October and developed a strong connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore. An athletic tackle option that will need time to develop but has the tools you're looking for at the position. December 17: West Virginia next added a commitment from Louisville safety transfer Josh Minkins who appeared in 39 games for the Cardinals and recorded 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The Louisville native played almost 1,100 snaps during his time with the ACC program and would have one season left in his career. December 18: The momentum continued with West Virginia adding Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Jaden Bray. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, appeared in 25 games during his three seasons with the Cowboys and hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining. West Virginia also plucked another transfer in Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall. The Washington native was one of the hottest defensive backs in the portal with offers from UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State, outside West Virginia. But after taking trips to West Virginia and UCLA decided on the Mountaineers for his next three years of eligibility. But the program wasn't done as Gardner-Webb outside linebacker Ty French made it three on the day for the Mountaineers. French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field. The Georgia native will have one year left and will play bandit. December 19: The Mountaineers next added a commitment from Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico. The experienced linebacker played 21 games for the Buckeyes mostly as a special teams and reserve but drew over two dozen offers out of high school. The Ironton native is going to have more opportunities with the Mountaineers and even with limited experience at linebacker drew plenty of interest in the portal. Carrico will have two years left and is slated to play the MIKE or WILL spots. December 20: The start of the early period was a big day for the Mountaineers as the program signed each of their 19 commitments and even added three more to the mix. Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer flipped his pledge from UCF to the Mountaineers. The Rivals.com four-star prospect had long been a target of the program and took an official visit during the June 9 weekend. He would flip from Pittsburgh to UCF in the summer, but that persistence paid off with Farmer taking a late unofficial visit to Morgantown and flipping on signing day. Farmer, 6-foot-0, 166-pounds, became the highest rated pledge for the program. Princeton (W.Va.) athlete Dominick Collins didn't even receive an offer from West Virginia until Dec. 17 but that was enough to close the deal for the in-state native. Collins, 5-foot-10, 163-pounds, ran a blazing 40-time at the Mountaineers one-day camp this summer and was highly productive with 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 5 more rushing scores in leading his team to the state title. Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley running back Traevon Dunbar committed to West Virginia at the start of the early signing period after a long recruitment between the two. The Mountaineers first offered Dunbar in January and was able to bring him to campus for a junior day stop. The Mountaineers picked things back up late in the process following a dominant senior season where he rushed for 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns. After an official visit to campus during the Dec. 8 weekend, Dunbar committed to the program and then announced his choice a little over a week later. Offensive Coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter here.