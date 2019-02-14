If you didn’t believe change was on the horizon with recent scholarship offers on the recruiting trail, perhaps the dismissals of senior Esa Ahmad and redshirt junior Wesley Harris now has your attention.

Granted those dismissals were due to athletic department policies but there’s going to be several new faces donning West Virginia uniforms next fall. It’s especially important in the case of Harris because he still had one year of eligibility left in his pocket and now there are questions.

Bob Huggins has already made it clear that he plans to do his best to fix the mountain of issues that have led to the Mountaineers disappointing 10-14 record.