West Virginia will have a significant piece of the roster back next season after point guard Joe Toussaint announced that he would be using his fifth year in Morgantown.

Toussaint, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, arrived in Morgantown last season after transferring from Iowa and appeared in 34 games. The Bronx native averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists per game as a key player for the Mountaineers off the bench.

"Been talking with my family and we decided that I'll be back next year for the 2023-24 season. Mountaineer nation, let's run it back," he said.

Toussaint doubled his scoring in his first season in Morgantown from the 4.3 points per game he averaged the previous year with the Hawkeyes and found the larger role he craved.

His return continues a streak of good news for the basketball program after adding Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan transfer guard Omar Silverio and current guard Jose Perez announcing that he would use his final season of eligibility.

The Mountaineers are still waiting on news from forward Tre Mitchell, among several others.