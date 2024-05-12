Tarnue, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 16 and the Mountaineers were in contact shortly after that as the program was still in need of a versatile defensive back.

Jacksonville State defensive back Kekoura Tarnue knew what he wanted to find in a program when he entered the transfer portal and West Virginia had all of that and more.

He started 10 of the 13 games he appeared in last season and recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions along with 7 passes defended.

That interest eventually led to an official visit to campus in early May and that’s when he pulled the trigger with a commitment by the end of the trip.

“It was a process with them but every good thing takes time. It’s a great program and a great place to be,” Tarnue said.

The defensive back was impressed with the vibe around the program from the coaching staff to everybody else that he encountered. Graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin was the coach that he spoke with the most during his recruitment but he also got to know secondary coach ShaDon Brown.

Tarnue is excited for the next step in his career and is looking forward to making the most of his final year at the college level as he was excited about the plan on defense for him.

“I just like the work. I’m just going to have to get down there and put my head down and work,” he said.

The plan is for Tarnue to enroll at West Virginia later this month to get started at his new destination.

“I will just focus on where my head is right now and that’s with them,” he said.



