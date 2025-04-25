Transfer OL Josh Aisosa talks West Virginia choice

During the trip Aisosa was especially impressed with the facilities as well as the players on campus.

Aisosa entered the transfer portal April 21, and the Mountaineers were able to secure his first visit. That would be all he needed.

West Virginia was the first school to reach out to Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa when he entered in the transfer portal and that effort paid off with his commitment.

But it was the coaching staff that ultimately sold him on the football program.

“The love was real when I showed up there and the atmosphere was great,” he said.

Aisosa was recruited by offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and each of them made him feel like a priority while he was on campus.

And that mattered to him.

“It was a great experience meeting everyone and I can’t wait to be back,” he said.

Aisosa is being targeted as an interior offensive lineman in the West Virginia scheme and the staff was impressed not only with his size but his length at the position.

“And they think I’m a great athlete,” he said.

Aisosa has all four years of eligibility remaining and he is excited for what comes next at his new location in Morgantown after committing to the Big 12 Conference program.

“I can’t wait for game day to see all the fans and the true experience of WVU football,” he said.