WVSports - Transfers a big part of the college basketball landscape

West Virginia lost sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe to a mid-year transfer to Kentucky and head coach Bob Huggins believes that it could be what we see more of in the future.

Not necessarily the mid-season aspect of it, but college basketball programs plucking talented players that have already proven themselves at another school to fill needs.

It’s the nature of the era of the transfer portal as players have the ability to insert their name into the database and move to a new location with little methods to prevent it.

That is especially true with the NCAA looking at a free one-time transfer rule that would allow all players to be immediately eligible once they leave their schools. Currently, all transferring players are required to sit out a season unless they are granted an eligibility waiver for various reasons.

The lure is obvious for players as they could have the opportunity for more immediate playing time or a better situation at a different school. The grass is always greener, so to speak.

“People grabbing guys out of the transfer portal, guys going into the transfer portal. I think it’s going to be like professional sports. You’re just going to be trading pieces,” Huggins said.

Every situation is different but the prevalence of transfers is something that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Huggins believes that the majority of recruiting in the future to address immediate needs will likely come from incoming transfers.

“I think the majority of what’s going to happen is just stealing from other programs. Stealing isn’t the right word I guess, but taking guys from other programs,” he said. “Taking guys out of the portal. I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

Huggins, who was a transfer himself in college, believes that scouting and evaluating said options are going to be a big part of what coaches will have to do in the future.

“I don’t know if it’s become a science yet, I think it’s going to come to that,” he said.

The threat of transfers has made it much more difficult to construct a roster, especially when it comes to redshirting and other aspects that help a player develop. That means walking a thin line on the subject.

“What stops him in October, November from putting his name in the portal and going somewhere else?” Huggins said. “I want to play now instead of I want to stay here and work this year so I can be a factor next year. I can go play over here, at least that’s what they’re telling me.”

It’s a changing landscape but one that all coaches must adjust to.