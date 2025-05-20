Treysen Eaglestaff will withdraw from NBA Draft

The West Virginia basketball program will have a key piece of the roster after North Dakota transfer guard Treysen Eaglestaff withdrew from the NBA Draft process.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman, citing his agent.

Eaglestaff committed to West Virginia April 20 after previously backing off his pledge to South Carolina which he made in late March.

"We are happy to have Treysen join the West Virginia basketball program," head coach Ross Hodge said. "Treysen has the ability to play multiple positions, and his size and skill are a great combination for us. He possesses a passion for improvement and work ethic that will allow him to continue to improve."

The North Dakota native spent three seasons with the Fighting Hawks where he appeared in 87 total games and started 75 during that time including starting every game during his final two years.

Eaglestaff showed significant improvement in each of those seasons, including averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a true freshman where he shot 39.8-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three.

As a sophomore, Eaglestaff was elevated to a starting role and averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4-percent and 38.3-percent from deep.

This past season was Eaglestaff’s most productive at the college level after averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.6-percent from the floor and 35.9-percent from three. He was one of the nation’s most productive scorers during the 2024-25 season.

Eaglestaff has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.