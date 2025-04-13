Troy transfer forward Fields discusses his West Virginia choice

“The coaching staff and the culture as well as the history of WVU basketball,” he said. “Definitely something I wanted to be a part of.”

Fields, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers in large part because of the culture that new head coach Ross Hodge is bringing over from his time at North Texas.

Troy transfer forward Jackson Fields entered the transfer portal looking for the right fit. He found that at West Virginia for a number of reasons.

Fields was able to cultivate a strong relationship with both Hodge and his coaching staff led by assistant Mike Randle by being on multiple calls with them to discuss his fit in the program.

“I could feel the support and love from them for sure,” he said.

On the floor, Fields likes the fact that the Mountaineers want to play with a physical element on both ends of the floor and is excited to embrace that style of basketball.

“Coming in playing tough and doing what I need to in order to help the team win,” he said.

Fields spent three seasons with the Trojans and has seen his production increase in each of those campaigns. After averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman those totals jumped to 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

Fields is coming off a season where he averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7-percent from the field and 33.3–percent from three on 63 attempts.

Fields had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament and scored in double figures on 10 occasions this past season.

The transfer forward is effective on both ends of the floor and displays the ability to not only score in the paint but from three-point range and he also has versatility on the defensive end.

“Having the ability to guard 1-5 and protect the rim,” he said.