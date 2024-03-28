Darian DeVries didn’t have to go far when it came to his first recruit in his new role as the West Virginia men’s basketball coach. That’s because his son, Tucker will accompany him on the ride.

DeVries officially announced the news to the crowd assembled for his introductory press conference.

“He will be joining us for his senior year,” DeVries said. “It’s always nice when you get your first recruit. Hard to work hard this morning to get that one done.”

The younger DeVries is well accomplished on the hardwood as the 6-foot-7 guard/forward is coming off back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Years honors and the Freshmen of the Year before that. This past season DeVries averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists while serving as a major piece of a Bulldogs team that made it to the NCAA Tournament.

It was a decision the pair made together, as Tucker fully supported his father’s move to West Virginia and is now excited to be able to play a part in the transition to Morgantown.

“For me to be able to come here for my senior year and be a part of this I’m really looking forward to it and I’m super excited to be a part of it,” he said.

DeVries had heard about what to expect in Morgantown but was impressed once he was able to see it all for himself and get an idea of what he will be stepping into next season. It was his first time in the state but he can already see the draw that so many have to the Mountaineers basketball program.

“You can see the videos and pictures but to be able to be here and really feel it. It’s certainly really exciting. It’s bigger and better than you can ever picture,” he said.

DeVries will now be able to compete in the Big 12 Conference and is looking forward to the opportunities that will be provided for him after three very successful campaigns at the college level. He has several friends and former teammates in the league and now will have the chance to play against them.

The Missouri Valley Conference plays a physical brand of basketball as well, so DeVries is excited to see how it translates to going against the athletes in the Big 12.

He believes that he will bring many of the qualities that his father outlined in his competitiveness and discipline across the board on top of an impressive skill set.

“Certainly, being at a higher level there is going to be more expectations. We’re both excited for that and ready to give everything we can to fulfill those expectations and get to where we need to be,” he said.

It continues a special bond between the pair as the elder DeVries looks at it as an opportunity to get back some of the time he had lost over the years in this profession missing out on the chance to coach his son. Although, during practice it is strictly a player-coach type deal between the two.

“We’ve enjoyed this ride together and can’t wait for this opportunity,” DeVries said.

Tucker, who was sporting a sling, said that he had successful shoulder surgery this past Tuesday in order to correct some things that occurred halfway through last year. He has been banged up for much of the past year but after the procedure he is looking forward to getting back healthy.

“I’ll meet with trainers and get a good plan in place to get back as soon as possible,” he said.