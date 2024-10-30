Tucker DeVries Lands on Naismith and Julius Erving Award Watch Lists

in other news
Jayden Stone takes leap of faith to current spot at West Virginia
Jayden Stone has always taken risks.
Report: West Virginia moves on from Jordan Lesley
West Virginia has moved on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Arizona
WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics from the 31-26 West Virginia win over Arizona.
Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football
WVSports.com looks at five key points from West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown's press conference.
in other news
Jayden Stone takes leap of faith to current spot at West Virginia
Jayden Stone has always taken risks.
Report: West Virginia moves on from Jordan Lesley
West Virginia has moved on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
West Virginia’s Tucker DeVries is starting his Mountaineer career with national recognition, earning spots on both the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List and the Julius Erving Award Preseason Watch List.
DeVries, a senior guard/forward, transferred from Drake where he stood out as the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season. His 21.6 points per game ranked ninth nationally, and now he brings that talent to Morgantown.
The Julius Erving Award, named for the Hall of Fame legend, celebrates the top small forwards in college basketball. DeVries joins a group of 20 players vying for this honor, with the list narrowing throughout the season. Fan voting kicks off on November 1, giving Mountaineer fans the chance to support DeVries.
The Naismith Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success. A midseason watch list with 30 players is scheduled for a mid-February announcement. From there, 10 national semifinalists will be released on March 14, while the four finalists will be unveiled on March 25. The 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards ceremony on April 6.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe
- APB
- DT
- C
- CB
- DUAL
- SDE
- TE
- SDE
- WR
- S