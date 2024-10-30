Tucker DeVries Lands on Naismith and Julius Erving Award Watch Lists

West Virginia’s Tucker DeVries is starting his Mountaineer career with national recognition, earning spots on both the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List and the Julius Erving Award Preseason Watch List.

DeVries, a senior guard/forward, transferred from Drake where he stood out as the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season. His 21.6 points per game ranked ninth nationally, and now he brings that talent to Morgantown.

The Julius Erving Award, named for the Hall of Fame legend, celebrates the top small forwards in college basketball. DeVries joins a group of 20 players vying for this honor, with the list narrowing throughout the season. Fan voting kicks off on November 1, giving Mountaineer fans the chance to support DeVries.

The Naismith Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success. A midseason watch list with 30 players is scheduled for a mid-February announcement. From there, 10 national semifinalists will be released on March 14, while the four finalists will be unveiled on March 25. The 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards ceremony on April 6.