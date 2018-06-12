Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 10:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tucker now waits for word from WVU after camp stop

Pr72emdzyo6hy46py9u2
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Cuyahoga Falls (Oh.) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy wide receiver Tre Tucker already holds double-digit offers but is hoping after a camp stop at West Virginia that the Mountaineers will join that list.

Tucker, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, was one of the fastest players at the camp putting on a show with his speed particularly in the one-on-one portion where he proved a difficult matchup. The coaching staff thought so as well as he received some high praise.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}