Cuyahoga Falls (Oh.) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy wide receiver Tre Tucker already holds double-digit offers but is hoping after a camp stop at West Virginia that the Mountaineers will join that list.

Tucker, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, was one of the fastest players at the camp putting on a show with his speed particularly in the one-on-one portion where he proved a difficult matchup. The coaching staff thought so as well as he received some high praise.