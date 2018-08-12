Get a $99 gift certificate to the West Virginia team shop by signing up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com as part of GetGear99! Access to premium WVU coverage and $99 in FREE West Virginia gear. What's not to like? New members can sign up for an annual account at WVSports.com and you will get $99 in gear and an entire year to browse the coverage that we provide. What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last! New users: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up_offer ************



West Virginia will be without a pair of freshmen this season according to head coach Dana Holgorsen. Tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who had drawn rave reviews from his position coach for his ability to not only catch the ball but block is now out for the season after having surgery on his knee. The Illinois native signed with the Mountaineers last season despite late pushes from a number of programs including Ohio State and was one of three new scholarship players that would have been available at the position this fall. The second player to go down is another pass catcher in wide receiver Dillon Spalding who will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his ankle and requiring surgery. Spalding, a native of Virginia, was expected to play the inside wide receiver spot and was one of four at the position in the 2018 class. “We know what we’re getting with them, they’re good kids. They’ll be back here in two days they went home and had surgery and they’ll be back here in two days to enroll in school,” Holgorsen said.