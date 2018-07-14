At the end of last season, West Virginia left tackle Yodny Cajuste was faced with a decision that can be difficult for college football players.

The Miami native had to decide whether to return for his final season of eligibility or enter the NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Cajuste presents the size and strength for an offensive tackle that can play at the next level and likely could’ve heard his name called on the second or third day of this year’s NFL Draft.

However, Cajuste, who earned All-Big 12 second team honors this past season, set the record straight on Dec. 21 and announced that he’d return for his senior season.

What exactly were the reasons for Cajuste deciding to return for his final season of college football?

First and foremost, West Virginia has the potential to make a run at a Big 12 Championship and more next season with a veteran group returning along with both talent and experience coming back on all three sides of the ball.

“What brought me back here was the fact that I believe we have a really good team this year. That's all it came down to,” he said.

Not only did Cajuste want to be part of that, but another season of fine tuning at left tackle and a chance to elevate his play can increase his draft stock.

“It came down to me trying to better myself and there's a lot of things I could have done better,” Cajuste said. “I could have got better in all aspects of my game and that's really what I was trying to do. Just trying to come back and work with Coach (Joe) Wickline and have him elevate my game.”

Cajuste has battled injuries over the course of his college career. He suffered a foot injury in the middle of his redshirt freshman season which sidelined him until the Cactus Bowl and a torn ACL during the team’s season-opener against Missouri in 2016. Cajuste would also miss last season’s bowl loss to Utah after injuring his hamstring during practice.

Although Cajuste’s injury history may be concerning for some NFL teams, he’s still an intriguing prospect due to his size and value in West Virginia’s offense.

According to former Mountaineer football player and IMG’s Dale Wolfley, Cajuste racked up a 96 percent blocking efficiency rating protecting quarterback Will Grier last season, but that rating could be even higher according to Cajuste himself.