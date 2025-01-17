Versatile DB Koby Sarkodie adds West Virginia to offer list

Sarkodie, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, picked up the scholarship offer from nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich after a conversation with him. "Coach Henry is a cool coach. From my first impression he seemed like a coach that I could come talk to and have a good relationship with outside of football," he said.

Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill 2026 cornerback Koby Sarkodie was excited to add West Virginia to his list of scholarship offers.

The Mountaineers join a list of programs that also includes Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Minnesota.

"The offer is amazing to me," he said.

The versatile defender already has familiarity with the West Virginia football program after watching another former Baltimore star in Tavon Austin suit up for the Mountaineers when he was younger.

"I've always looked up to the school. I’ve been watching WV since I was a kid because of Tavon Austin" he said.

West Virginia is targeting Sarkodie as either a versatile defensive back or hybrid linebacker and schools are impressed with his size and athleticism.

He plans to take a visit at some point in the future but has yet to set a date.

Sarkodie wants to find a program where he can find the right opportunity on the field as well as where he has the best relationships with his coaches and teammates.