Versatile LB Anderson sees a lot to like about WVU scheme
New Orleans (La.) John Curtis athlete Angelo Anderson wants to find a college program that is going to best utilize his versatile skill set when it comes to getting after the quarterback.
It’s early but potentially West Virginia could be just that.
Anderson, 6-foot-2, 255-pounds, first spoke with the Mountaineers in April once the evaluation period opened up and linebackers coach Blake Seiler returned to watch him workout in mid-May.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news