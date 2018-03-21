Plenty of teams can shoot the three-ball. Not many do it as well as Villanova, while still showing the ability to attack the basket off the bounce.

That is what makes the No. 1 seeded Wildcats such a difficult draw in itself. The versatility of the roster puts five shooters on the floor at the same time while also being able to score on drives.

Marshall, the West Virginia opponent in the round of 32, had the ability to step out and play five-out at times given their position less basketball and the fact that up and down the roster players could knock down shots. Villanova is much in the same mold but provides a much bigger challenge with their athleticism.

“I don’t know if anybody is as more versatile as Villanova because they can also bounce it. They can bounce it by you and finish at the rim,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

So the goal is for each player to stay attached to their man and now allow open shots.

In that sense, the Wildcats remind Huggins of a couple teams he sees regularly in the Big 12 Conference in Oklahoma State and even Kansas to a degree. If you don’t stay attached to your man, the end result is more often than not giving up makeable jump shots to a good shooting team.

“Sometimes when you do stay attached they make shots. I think we probably have as good frame of reference as anybody would just playing the people we play,” he said.

As a team the Wildcats, 32-4, shoot over 50-percent from the field and over 40-percent from beyond the three-point line putting stress on opposing defenses.

Like usual, Villanova is equipped with strong guard play led by juniors Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges who combine to score just under 40-points together per contest.

Brunson is the leading scorer and facilitator for the Wildcats showing the ability to play on the perimeter and the post, while Bridges has played some of his best basketball of late especially catching Huggins' eye with his play in the Big East Tournament.

Off the bench, Donte DiVincenzo serves as a spark in the backcourt with 13 per game.

“Everybody they put on the floor can score the ball and everybody they put on the floor can make threes,” Huggins said.

That even includes five-man Omari Spellman, who at 6-foot-9 is connecting on just under 44-percent of his attempts from three while falling just short of a double-double per game.

The Wildcats have become known as a destination for great guard play at the college level and Huggins credits head coach Jay Wright for his recruiting.

However, he believes his coaching is an underrated element to the total package.

“He puts them in position where they can be successful. Their spacing is terrific,” Huggins said. “He’s got guys who can make shots but also bounce it.”

Finding a way to keep that in check will be the key if West Virginia wants to keep dancing.

A task that has been proven to be a difficult one to accomplish.