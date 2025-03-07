Advertisement
Published Mar 7, 2025
Watch: WVU Basketball Interviews - Darian Devries and Joe Yesufu
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and Joseph Yesufu discuss the season and upcoming game with UCF.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
