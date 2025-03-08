West Virginia vs. UCF Computer Predictions

Both West Virginia and UCF close their regular season on Saturday when they face off at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives West Virginia a 75.4 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the expected point differential 7.0 in favor of the Mountaineers. WVU is ranked 48th in the latest BPI rankings, while UCF is ranked 72nd.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives the Mountaineers an 80 percent chance to get the win. Their projected point differential is 8.8 points and the final score is projected to be 77-68 in favor of WVU. The Mountaineers are ranked 34th in the latest T-Rank Rankings, while UCF is ranked 72nd.

KenPom — KenPom gives WVU a 77 percent chance to get the win, with the projected final score at 77-68 in favor of WVU as well. The Mountaineers are ranked 52nd in the latest KenPom rankings, while UCF is ranked 77th.

Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN+.