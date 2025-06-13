Javon Small named one of the top 10 point guards for 2025 NBA Draft by On3

West Virginia’s Javon Small continues to gain national attention.

The Mountaineers’ lead guard was listed among the top 10 point guards available for the 2025 NBA Draft in the latest positional rankings released by On3. The list, compiled by James Fletcher III as part of Big Board 3.1, breaks down the top prospects at each position with the draft now just weeks away.

Small, who transferred to West Virginia ahead of the 2024-25 season, took on a major role for the team. His inclusion among the top 10 at one of the most competitive positions in the draft is further proof of the confidence scouts have in his skillset and long-term potential.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has shown he can create offense for himself and others, combining strong ball-handling with vision, poise, and a reliable outside shot. His ability to control pace and make smart decisions with the ball was key to both WVU’s success this past season and his future draft stock.

Small was joined on the list by several other high-profile college and international point guards as teams begin finalizing their boards ahead of the June 25-26 NBA Draft.