2027 LB Minikon Johnson adds West Virginia offer

Johnson, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, made the trek down with his teammates to compete in the tournament and felt that he performed well.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop-Canevin 2027 linebacker Minikon Johnson was at West Virginia for the second 7-on-7 passing tournament of the summer and left with a scholarship offer in hand.

That was reinforced after he received word about the scholarship after speaking with senior defensive analyst and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Warwick.

And it held some significance because it was the first offer for Johnson.

After that, Johnson was able to speak with head coach Rich Rodriguez and a number of other coaches and left feeling good about his time on campus.

“I thought the visit to West Virginia was good. I liked everything about it,” he said.

Johnson is being targeted as an outside linebacker and the coaching staff was impressed with his size, along with how he moved and his ability to cover. His physicality was also a trait that the coaches highlighted as something that stood out.

The talented linebacker definitely plans on returning to Morgantown for another visit and the experience certainly left a positive impression of the Mountaineers.

“I love everything about that school and how they treated me,” he said.