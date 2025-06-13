2026 RB Jett Walker discusses West Virginia official visit

Walker, 6-foot-2, 212-pounds, has been committed to the Mountaineers since April but this trip gave him a chance to spend time with many of the other commitments and recruits on campus.

Georgetown (Tx.) running back Jett Walker took his official visit to West Virginia and left with even stronger feelings about the football program.

“This visit was different,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also had the opportunity to take a campus tour and see all of the different things that the football program has to offer.

Running backs coach Larry Porter made it clear that Walker is a big part of the future plans in the backfield and that stuck out to him.

“He sees me as a key piece to the running back room and we went over the offense and how well I fit it,” he said.

Quarterback Scotty Fox served as the host for Walker and he felt at home throughout his time in Morgantown. And the visit only served to further solidify where he stands with the program.

And he walked away clear of one thing.

“How great it is to play at West Virginia,” he said.