Watts has a top nine, planning cuts to list with WVU in the mix
Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson athlete Dequanteous Watts has a list of nine schools standing out in his recruitment but has a good idea of at least three that will make his next cut.
Watts, 6-foot-2, 171-pounds, released a top group that consists of West Virginia, Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Boston College, Central Florida and Georgia State with plans to trim that list even further in the middle of August prior to a planned commitment date of Sept. 13.
