West Virginia is back in March Madness.

The Mountaineers will be the No. 9 seed in the South and will take on No. 8 Maryland (21-12) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence from the event.

The game will be played Thursday in Birmingham and if the Mountaineers advance they could have a matchup with No. 1 Alabama in the second round.

West Virginia finished the season 19-14 and this is the 11th time under head coach Bob Huggins that the basketball program will compete in the Big Dance.

The resume was strong with one of the most difficult schedules in the nation perched inside the top 5 as well as 6 quadrant one wins. The only non quadrant one loss on the season was falling at home to Texas Tech.