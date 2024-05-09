West Virginia AD Baker receives two year extension
West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker has received a two-year contract extension.
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
The extension will take Baker through December of 2030 in Morgantown after it was originally set to end in 2028.
Baker came to West Virginia from North Texas where he held the same position in December of 2022 and has helped lead the athletic program through several major hires including men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries, women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg and volleyball head coach Jen Greeny.
The athletic director has been well received by the fan base and the administration at West Virginia clearly agrees with the news of the extension.
