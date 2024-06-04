West Virginia adds Detroit transfer scoring guard Stone
The West Virginia basketball program has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal with a pledge from Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone.
Stone, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, is coming off a strong season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three.
The Perth, Australia native started his career at Grand Canyon where he spent two seasons but then moved onto Detroit Mercy for the past two where his career took off on the floor.
Over the past two years, Stone has started 38 of the 39 games he appeared and saw his scoring jump from 13.9 in his first season with the Titans to 20.8 this past year as he became a major part of the plans there.
Stone entered the transfer portal March 12 and heard from a long list of programs including Kansas, Florida State, Mississippi, Utah, Georgia Tech and Rhode Island, among others.
Stone has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Stone becomes the latest transfer portal addition for West Virginia joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries, Oklahoma State point guard, University of Illinois-Chicago wing Toby Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu, Illinois guard Sencire Harris and Illinois forward Amani Hansberry as the Mountaineers are looking to reshape the roster with a new head coach.
Overall, the Mountaineers are now up to 11 total scholarship players on the roster.
WVSports.com will have more with Stone in the near future.
